Duff praises Barnsley’s best home performance of the season against Dons

Barnsley boss Michael Duff’s only disappointment after being MK Dons 3-1 on Saturday was they his side did not score more goals.

Dominating from the opening whistle, the Tykes led through Jordan Williams’ strike on 18 minutes, only to be pegged back by Mo Eisa’s fine strike just before half-time.

But a free header for Adam Phillips, and a low drive from Herbie Kane 22 minutes from time secured the points for the hosts.

Duff said: “I thought we were as good as we have been at home. We looked a threat for 95 minute. We played some really good football, not just playing out, but getting in behind and breaking lines. It’s a thoroughly deserved win.

“I think the supporters went home happy because they saw some good stuff.

“I’m disappointed we weren’t winning comfortably by half-time, but we started the second half as we did the first and it’s a credit to the players.

“We mixed it up and played some good football.

