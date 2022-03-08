Duff would be delighted with a point against in-form MK Dons

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff admitted if you offered him a 0-0 draw with MK Dons before kick-off, he would take it immediately.

The Robins head to Stadium MK tonight (Tuesday) 14th in League One, but have not won on the road since November despite losing only twice since the turn of the year.

Liam Manning’s side meanwhile will be looking to make it five wins in a row after humbling league leaders Rotherham at the New York Stadium on Saturday, despite being a man down for the majority of it.

Duff made no bones about his side’s misfortunes away from Whaddon Road this season, and admitted with the task at hand, he would happily take a point now.

He said: “We know where we're at - we've had some quite good performances on the road so I think if you offered us a 0-0 now we'd not bother playing and come back in on Thursday... I'm not sure MK Dons would take that.

“We're going there with the intention of getting three, as we do every week. It's difficult and we've not done it for a long time but it's not because our performances have been poor.

“But if we don't win, we don't win. We won't over egg it, we'll crack on and move on next week.”

He continued: “They are the form team in the League. To go away to Rotherham, a man down, 1-0 down, and to still come away with a win. They are top of the form charts and I think they’ve taken 23 points out of the last 27 available.