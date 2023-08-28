Duo added protection and composure in Dons’ win over Doncaster

MJ Williams drew praise from MK Dons head coach Graham Alexander after his return to action on Saturday in the 2-1 win over Doncaster Rovers.

The 27-year-old missed the 3-2 win over Colchester United after picking up a knock in the defeat to Crawley Town, but returned to the bench for Saturday’s triumph over Doncaster Rovers, which saw Dons go back to top spot in League Two.

The former Bolton man came off the bench to replace Dawson Devoy just past the hour mark with Alexander keen to give his defence some extra protection as Rovers pressed for an equaliser in the closing stages.

Speaking about his return, Alexander said of Williams: “MJ has been an important part to the first few games, but we won without him last week.

“Dawson had another strong game today but the way the game was going, we felt MJ would give us the extra protection. And when you see a big player like him coming on, it can help us.

“It's great to have him back, but he knows he has fierce competition for his place.”

“He gave us composure”

Craig MacGillivray came and claimed a lot of Doncaster balls into the box on Saturday. Pic: Jane Russell

Alexander also praised goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray for his performance in the win over Doncaster.

While the stopper made a couple of saves, the head coach felt MacGillivray’s command of the penalty area helped take the pressure off when Dons needed him the most.

Alexander said: “I wouldn't say he had saves to make, but he took crosses and set pieces where he took possession for us. He gave us composure which was great to see.