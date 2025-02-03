Duo have MK Dons contracts cancelled by mutual consent

The two have departed the club

Matt Dennis and Tom Carroll have had their MK Dons contracts cancelled ‘by mutual consent’.

Striker Dennis returned from his loan spell at Rochdale last week, having only made two substitute appearances for Dons this season.

The 22-year-old joined Dons in the summer of 2022, but has struggled to hold down a regular first-team spot. He made 46 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals.

Carroll meanwhile signed in the summer after leaving Exeter City. The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was highly regarded by Mike Williamson and indeed Scott Lindsey, but after several midfield signings during the window, the 32-year-old has been out of the squad recently.

Not seen since New Year’s Day in the win over Chesterfield, Carroll made 16 appearances for the club this season.