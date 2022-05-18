Duo offered new deals as MK Dons release six players

Josh McEachran made 46 appearances for MK Dons this season and has been offered a new deal to remain at the club for 2022/23

Josh McEachran and David Kasumu have been offered deals to remain at MK Dons next season.

The club today revealed their retained list, which also featured six players who will depart at the end of their contracts at the end of June.

The six to leave are Aden Baldwin, Brandon Mason, Hiram Boateng, John Freeman, Jay Bird and Connor Wickham.

Dons have also exercised options in both wing-backs Tennai Watson and Daniel Harvie so they will remain at the club, while Dean Lewington confirmed his new contract earlier this month.

Like McEachran, David Kasumu has been offered a new contract to remain at MK Dons next season

Both Kasumu and McEachran are out of contract but played important roles in Dons’ push to finish third in League One last season.

McEachran, who has racked up more than 50 appearances during his 15 months at Stadium MK, was a pivotal part of Dons’ midfield in the second half of the season, while Kasumu, a product of the academy, has been a high-rated member of the squad since his debut in 2016.

Should Kasumu not sign the contract though, Dons would still be eligible for a compensation fee paid for by the club he opts to join instead.

Retained list: Harry Darling, Jack Davies, Mo Eisa, Brooklyn Ilunga, Lewis Johnson, Zak Jules, Dan Kemp, Dean Lewington, Warren O’Hora, Franco Ravizzoli, Matt Smith, Scott Twine

Loan returning: Theo Corbeanu, Conor Coventry, Jamie Cumming, Kaine Kesler Hayden, Troy Parrott

Released: Aden Baldwin, Jay Bird, Hiram Boateng, John Freeman, Brandon Mason, Connor Wickham

New deals offered: David Kasumu, Josh McEachran