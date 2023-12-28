Early contract cancellation for former MK Dons defender Sorinola

The defender has not played a game this season

Matthew Sorinola

Ex-MK Dons defender has had his contract with Belgian side Union SG cut short by mutual consent.

The 22-year-old left Dons for the continent in 2021 after turning down a deal from then-manager Russell Martin to remain. Making 14 appearances for the club in the Jupiter Pro League, Sorinola reunited with Martin at Swansea City last season on loan before returning to Europe.

Coming through the youth system at Fulham, Sorinola had established himself as an exciting wing-back during the Covid-hit 2020/21 season at Dons, and made 46 appearances during his career in Milton Keynes.

Union SG currently sit atop the Belgian league, but Sorinola has not kicked a ball for them all season.