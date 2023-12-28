Early contract cancellation for former MK Dons defender Sorinola
The defender has not played a game this season
Ex-MK Dons defender has had his contract with Belgian side Union SG cut short by mutual consent.
The 22-year-old left Dons for the continent in 2021 after turning down a deal from then-manager Russell Martin to remain. Making 14 appearances for the club in the Jupiter Pro League, Sorinola reunited with Martin at Swansea City last season on loan before returning to Europe.
Coming through the youth system at Fulham, Sorinola had established himself as an exciting wing-back during the Covid-hit 2020/21 season at Dons, and made 46 appearances during his career in Milton Keynes.
Union SG currently sit atop the Belgian league, but Sorinola has not kicked a ball for them all season.
Posting on social media, the club wrote: "Matthew Sorinola and Union Saint-Gilloise have broken their contract by mutual agreement. We wish Matthew all the best in the future."