Early goal set the tone for Ipswich to thrash Dons

Taking the lead after just five minutes set the tone for Ipswich to go on and thrash MK Dons, according to Tractor Boys boss Kieran McKenna.

Wes Burns fired Town ahead with a well-placed effort from the edge of the box, before Marcus Harness and Conor Chaplin put an emphatic stamp on the game as Dons slumped to their third defeat of the season, and hit the foot of the League One table.

“This was a very good performance,” McKenna said afterwars. “Getting the early goal helped. It was important to settle into the game quickly, and we imposed ourselves from the start. When we get an early goal here, it makes us a tougher team to play against.

“We attacked relentlessly throughout, but I loved our out-of-possession game today. The intensity led by the forwards and the way we backed it up in that heat was the biggest difference maker for me. It's a good performance and one to build on but it's only three points.

