Early recruitment successes have put MK Dons in good stead

Mike Williamson is pleased with the work MK Dons have done in the transfer window, and has not ruled out more signings.

Ten have come in so far this summer, and last week the head coach said he wanted a couple more through the door before the season gets underway on August 10 at home to Bradford City.

Nine of the ten made an appearance in Dons’ first pre-season friendly at Stadium MK on Tuesday night - injured Connor Lemonheigh was the only one to miss out - and Williamson said the side is already starting to take shape with the new additions.

Still with more than a week to go before the League Two season gets underway, Williamson said he was very pleased with the work completed in the window, but admitted they are always looking at potential options.

He said: “We're really pleased with the work we've done, but it's such a hard industry because someone can just come in and take your shirt. The lads we've brought in and the place we're in, we're really pleased with.