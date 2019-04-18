Easter weekend could dramatically shake-up the League 2 automatic promotion battle

Playing two games over Easter could completely change the League 2 landscape again, says Jake Hesketh.

Having lost the last two against promotion rivals Lincoln City and Tranmere Rovers, Dons take on bottom club Notts County on Good Friday, before welcoming 18th placed Port Vale to Stadium MK on Easter Monday.

Just three points separate Bury, Mansfield - who Dons play on the last day of the season - Tranmere Rovers and Dons with four games remaining, and just two automatic promotion places left on offer.

“Come Monday evening, we could be in a much better position,” said Hesketh, with Dons sitting fourth, outside the automatic spots.

“We’ve got two games over Easter to hopefully go and get six points.

“The squad is positive, we still believe in ourselves to get the wins we need to get up.”

With the two games coming in quick succession, manager Paul Tisdale recognised the importance of approaching each game individually, especially at this stage of the season.

He said: “I think it would be unfair if I said the second game isn’t related.

“You get the Christmas period, with games in quick succession and we always say how the table can change quickly.

“Well, we’ve got four games to go and suddenly it’s two games to go. This is it. We have to do our best to get six points now.

“It’s a big weekend, with six points at stake. We have little time to recover and prepare. It’s an exciting but stressful weekend.”