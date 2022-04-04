Easy to forget Dons’ disruptive January after their current run

Liam Manning on the sidelines for MK Dons. He praised his squad for producing the goods since the turn of the year after a hectic transfer window

Liam Manning said the level of change and disruption his side faced during the January transfer window cannot be understated.

MK Dons’ relentless march into the automatic promotion battle has hit high gear since the turn of the year, with one defeat all year, and an unbeaten run of 13 matches - the longest streak since 2015.

Nine players departed during the transfer window though, with five - Andrew Fisher, Peter Kioso, Ethan Robson, Matt O’Riley and Max Watters - considered starters in Manning’s side.

The level of change the squad has to endure during that period should not be overlooked, the head coach said, who praised the players who remained and kept their heads in the game despite the change going on around them.

“A lot of people can forget that,” he said. “We made a decent chunk of money in January, but we also lost four or five starters.

“When you go through that transition, we weren't just focused on the ones playing, you have to give all your time and attention to everyone.

“There are players disappointed not to be having more minutes, but they appreciate we tell them what they need to do to get into the team.

“We transitioned a lot in January, so we have a slightly different look and it shows we're a principally-driven team not a pattern-driven one.”