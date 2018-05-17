Ecstatic Tapp turns pro with first Dons deal

Highly-rated Finn Tapp has put pen to paper on his first professional contract at MK Dons.

The 18-year-old scored on his first team debut in 2016 - Dons' only goal in a 4-1 defeat to Norwich City in the Checkatrade Trophy - and skippered the U18s side to the league title this season.

He has also been a regular at the back for U23s as they reached two cup finals.

“I’m ecstatic, after being with the Club for 10 years, to put pen-to-paper on a contract – I couldn’t be happier," he said.

“I can remember watching MK Dons at the National Hockey Stadium and as an Under-8 when I started training with the Club. I’ve been here for most of the life so MK Dons has a special place in my heart.”

Edu Rubio, manager of the U18s and U23s added: “I’m very pleased for Finn. He’s had a very good season but, not only that, he’s been one of our best players in the Academy over the years and I’m delighted that he’s been given a contract.

“I think Finn’s leadership, his steadiness and his communication skills have always been very good both on and off the pitch. Sometimes you need certain players to take your ideas on the pitch and make sure the team stay calm in moments of panic – Finn provides that.

“He’s been crucial for the U18s, where he’s been captain and has been a very important player for the U23s. I am truly delighted that he’s signed a contract with us.”