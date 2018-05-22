Ed Upson joins Bristol Rovers

Ed Upson has left MK Dons to join League 1 Bristol Rovers.

The 28-year-old spent two years at Stadium MK, racking up just under 100 appearances for the club after signing on a free transfer from Millwall.

After being relegated to League 2, Upson's contract at Dons was up at the end of the season and he moved swiftly to secure a move to the Memorial Stadium.

"I'm pleased to finally be here and to have the deal all sorted,” said Upson. "I met the manager early in the week and he's a very ambitious person and I know the club is also very ambitious. I think the mixture of those two things could propel the club into the next division.”