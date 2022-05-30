EFL issue open letter to fans following pitch invasions

MK Dons supporters during the second leg of the play-off semi-final at Stadium MK

EFL boss Trevor Birch has warned supporters after a string of pitch invasions at the end of the season have thrown fan conduct back into the media focus.

After the 2020/21 season was played, for the most part, behind closed doors as a result of Covid, the return of supporters to grounds was hailed but these latest incidents have marred what has been an otherwise welcome comeback.

With the curtain dropping on the season on Sunday following Forest’s 1-0 win over Huddersfield to secure their spot in the Premier League, EFL CEO Birch penned an open letter to fans, warning them of the consequences of pitch invasions.

He wrote: “The pitch incursions we have all seen cannot continue. Let’s be crystal clear: It is a criminal offence to enter the field of play. Any supporter doing so risks being arrested and receiving a Club ban, a Football Banning Order, and a criminal record. The penalties for entering the pitch can also have significant consequences on people’s lives away from football, be that from an educational or employment perspective. Not only could you lose the privilege of watching your team, but you could jeopardise an academic future or lose your job and suffer financial difficulties.

“Of course, the intentions of most supporters choosing to enter the pitch area in recent weeks have often been celebratory, but our priority must be to protect players, managers, and match officials. Everybody should be able to work without the fear of being attacked or confronted in the same way that anyone attending a football match would expect at their own place of employment.

“While some suggest that pitch invasions are harmless in the main, the reality is that they are facilitating unacceptable behaviour by providing cover for the reckless few seeking to cause harm.

“There can be no blurring of the lines or ambiguity with this matter. Simply put, the pitch is for participants and the stands for spectators. The EFL will be working with the various authorities on a series of measures during the close season to help reinforce that message and address the challenge that is being presented to the game.

“As part of this work the introduction of tougher but proportionate sanctions will now also have to be considered with your respective Club in the early part of next month. For our part, we will need to discuss what further measures could be introduced for the new season, including the potential use of capacity reductions, financial penalties, or other similar mitigations.”