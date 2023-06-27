EFL Trophy an important competition for Alexander

Graham Alexander could look at this season’s Papa John’s Trophy as a means of winning some silverware for MK Dons this season.

The new boss has history in the competition - he guided Salford City to the final in 2019/20 in their first season in League Two. But the pandemic prevented him leading the side out at Wembley Stadium, and had been replaced by Richie Wellens by the time the rearranged final was eventually played nearly a year later.

The Trophy was Dons’ first real triumph after making the move to Milton Keynes, lifting it in 2008 en route to the double, when they also won League Two under Paul Ince.

Dons will face nearby League One opposition in the form of Oxford United and Northampton Town in Southern Section Group F this season, as well as Chelsea U21s in their quest to reach the final.

And it is a competition Alexander says he wants to take seriously, given his history.

“I love the Trophy,” said Alexander. “I got to the final with Salford. We were a League Two side, our first season in the Football League, and we got to the final.

“Unfortunately I didn't get to play in the final because of Covid, but I see it as a great opportunity.