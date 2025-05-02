Eight-goal striker set to miss MK Dons' final game of the season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The front man is set to miss MK Dons’ final game of the season

Striker Scott Hogan will miss Saturday’s trip to Swindon Town after suffering an ankle injury last time out against Grimsby Town.

The eight-goal man went down after taking a left-footed striker against the Mariners last weekend, requiring treatment before attempting to limp to the sidelines, going down again en route.

With a trip to the County Ground wrapping up the campaign, Hogan is set to miss the trip to Wiltshire, with head coach Paul Warne unsure how long the striker’s issue will hamper him through the summer.

“He’s sore, he’s gone for a scan but I’ve not seen the results of that yet,” Warne said. “I don’t think he’ll play a part this weekend, I don’t foresee him playing a part. It’s still quite early, but he is in quite a bit of pain and has some swelling so we’ll have to wait and see.

“There are no major other issues, we’ve had one player missing through illness. I expect to pick from a similar squad as last week.”

Dons are also going to Swindon without Alex Gilbey, who underwent surgery last Saturday, and Dan Crowley, who was seen on crutches at Stadium MK after last week’s 0-0 draw with Grimsby Town.

Dan Crowley was on crutches after the game last Saturday against Grimsby | Jane Russell

Swindon sit 13th ahead of the game, with a top-half finish in the offing for Ian Holloway’s side should they pick up the win over Dons. Warne’s side though head into the game off the back of three consecutive clean sheets, and with nothing other than pride at stake for either side, the head coach is not expecting a game to reflect as much.

He said: “I don’t like losing, I don’t like accepting defeat so we’re not going there with the passport in one hand and with our flip-flops on.

“The lads have to perform because they are still trying to impress us, and they want to finish the season off with a good performance. They’re feeling good about themselves, and it would be good to finish off with a good away performance.

“Swindon have picked up significantly, have scored a lot of goals and have been a real threat. We’ll have to be at our best to compete.

“I know tickets have sold well, the fanbase at Crewe were excellent so hopefully we can put on a show for them and finish the season in good fettle.”