Eisa admits his performances haven’t been good enough of late

Mo Eisa feels his performances have been below his own expectations recently, but hopes his goal against Accrington will bring him back to the boil

No-one is more frustrated with Mo Eisa’s performances recently than the striker himself, who admitted he he has not been reaching his own standards lately.

The 27-year-old went 42 days between goals, with his last being the opener in the 4-0 win over Morecambe on November 27 before he equalised against Accrington on Saturday - five appearances later.

Charged with leading the line as Dons’ sole-remaining out-and-out striker, after Max Watters and Charlie Brown left the club in the last couple of weeks, Eisa drew frustrating blanks against Gillingham and Charlton this week, not really getting much of a sniff of a goal either.

His strike at the Wham Stadium though was not only vital on the day as Dons came from behind to draw level, but also for Eisa’s confidence.

Admitting his performance have not been up to scratch recently, Eisa hopes his goal against Accrington will kick-start his form again

“My last few performances haven't been good enough,” he said. “I know it, I've watched my clips back but now getting a goal might be good for me, and for the team when my confidence is up. Hopefully, I can continue to score.”

Head coach Liam Manning added: “He has had a tough time, which he'll openly admit, but he has been open to our feedback, taking it on and changing things in games. I thought he took his goal really well.