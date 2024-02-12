Eisa bags first Exeter City goal in win over Wigan Athletic

Mo Eisa

Mo Eisa opened his Exeter City scoring account on Saturday with a long-range effort in the Grecians' 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic.

Taking aim from 25-yards, the striker, on loan from MK Dons but will depart the club in the summer, found the bottom corner via a deflection to give Exeter the lead in only his second appearance. Jack Aitchison would add a second for Gary Caldwell's side, and though Charlie Kelman would pull one back for the Latics, Exeter would hold on to claim all three points.

Elsewhere in League One, Craig MacGillivray was beaten by a stoppage time penalty as Stevenage drew 2-2 at Port Vale, having earlier conceded an own goal from a deflected cross.

Conor Grant came off the bench to help Barnsley complete a dramatic turnaround at home against Leyton Orient. Trailing 1-0 prior to Grant's arrival in the 81st minute, the Tykes struck twice at the death through Adam Phillips, either side of Luca Connell's red card reducing them to ten men.