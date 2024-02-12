Eisa bags first Exeter City goal in win over Wigan Athletic
Mo Eisa opened his Exeter City scoring account on Saturday with a long-range effort in the Grecians' 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic.
Taking aim from 25-yards, the striker, on loan from MK Dons but will depart the club in the summer, found the bottom corner via a deflection to give Exeter the lead in only his second appearance. Jack Aitchison would add a second for Gary Caldwell's side, and though Charlie Kelman would pull one back for the Latics, Exeter would hold on to claim all three points.
Elsewhere in League One, Craig MacGillivray was beaten by a stoppage time penalty as Stevenage drew 2-2 at Port Vale, having earlier conceded an own goal from a deflected cross.
Conor Grant came off the bench to help Barnsley complete a dramatic turnaround at home against Leyton Orient. Trailing 1-0 prior to Grant's arrival in the 81st minute, the Tykes struck twice at the death through Adam Phillips, either side of Luca Connell's red card reducing them to ten men.
In League Two, Dawson Devoy played the full 90 minutes for Swindon Town in the 1-1 draw with Salford City. Both goals came in the final 10 minutes, with George McEachran, brother of former Dons midfielder Josh, giving the Robins the lead with eight minutes to go, before Callum Hendry's stoppage time equaliser snatched a point for Karl Robinson's men.