Eisa closing in on training return in ‘a couple of weeks’ after six months out

Striker Mo Eisa could be back training with MK Dons again in just two weeks, according to Liam Manning.

The 28-year-old has been sidelined for six months with an ankle injury he suffered against Sheffield Wednesday back in April, missing the run-in and hasn’t kicked a ball at all this term.

Getting back on grass last month to begin the next stage of his rehab, head coach Manning said his progression has been impressive in the last few weeks, and he could be back training with the first team again in a couple of weeks,

“Mo is really progressing and isn't a million miles away now,” Manning confirmed. “We're hoping to see him back training with the group in a couple of weeks which is a huge positive. I have to give him and the medical staff a lot of credit. Mo has been level-headed throughout.

“It has been six months now but his mood hasn't changed - he's kept his head down, worked hard, has added gains in different parts of his game now so you can see hit's a bit bigger now as well. And a positive element which we will see more of when he's back.”

Tennai Watson, who suffered a hamstring injury in late in pre-season which required surgery, is also nearing a return but is a few weeks behind Eisa in his recovery.

Manning continuedL “Tennai is heading in the right direction, but a bit behind Mo. He's still doing some of the physical testing which he has to complete and tick the boxes for.

“The experience and quality and character those two have, it will be a huge boost to see them back.”

Dan Oyegoke was in the wars on Saturday, taking a hit to the face before limping out later in the game

And there are no injury concerns regarding Dan Oyegoke - the Brentford loanee limped out of Saturday’s defeat to Peterborough at Stadium MK, but Manning said a gruelling schedule up to and including the international break for the 19-year-old caught up with him.

“Dan is OK,” Manning continued. “It was precautionary and fatigue-related more than anything. This is his first taste of senior football, then went away on international duty and played two games, he travelled so there were demands on that, and then came back into the game on Saturday so it just caught up with him really.