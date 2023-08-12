Eisa fires MK Dons to top spot with win over Tranmere Rovers

MK Dons hit top spot in League Two with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

Mo Eisa’s second goal of the season came after just seven minutes, heading home Alex Gilbey’s free-kick as the hosts dominated the opening half.

But a Tranmere tweak at the break shifted momentum for the second-half, and should have drawn level when Luke Norris found himself through on goal with 14 minutes to go, only to hit the bar from inside six yards.

After making a couple of changes to the side which faced Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup in midweek, Graham Alexander reverted to the side which started against Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground a week prior. Tommy Smith and Ethan Robson returned to the starting line-up, with Brooklyn Ilunga and Ash Hunter dropping to the bench.

And they picked up there they left off in Wales too, scoring early on and controlling long periods of the first-half. Mo Eisa, who scored a wonderful solo-effort against Wrexham, needed just a touch on Alex Gilbey's free-kick to beat keeper Luke McGee after just seven minutes to put the hosts in front.

The relentless midfield trio of Gilbey, MJ Williams and Ethan Robson were once again dictating the show, with the latter especially the key man for Alexander's side as they put pressure on Tranmere seeking out a second.

Barely threatening though, Rovers only had a Kieron Morris effort from 20 yards to write home about in the first-half, a strike Craig MacGillivray was more than a match for.

At the other end, Cameron Norman and Daniel Harvie were having great joy down the flanks, their crosses though were cut out by a deep-sitting Tranmere defence who held on until the break.

Three changes for the visitors at half-time would change the complexion of the game. The introduction of Kristian Dennis, Connor Jennings and Lee O'Connor for Tranmere allowed them to change formation and stiffle Dons in the centre of the park, preventing them from dominating as they were in the first.

It meant for a scrappy and dogged affair as the rain came down, but chances remained few and far between, despite Tranmere having the better of the game.

They really should have been level with 14 minutes to go when Luke Norris somehow hit the bar from less than five yards, while Connor Jennings twice missed the target with headers.

In stark contrast at the other end, Dons barely threatened. Jonathan Leko looked frustrated when his number was held up to be replaced, while Eisa scuffed his shot when Dons had a three-on-two counter-attack, stillforcing McGee into an unorthadox save to deny him a second.

But despite Tranmere's huff and puff towards the end, Dons claimed their first clean sheet of the season and their second victory.

Referee: Sunny Gill

Attendance: 5,831 (819)

MK Dons: MacGillivray, Smith, O’Hora, Tucker, Harvie, Norman, Williams, Gilbey, Robson, Eisa (Scholtz 85), Leko (Hunter 64)

Subs not used: Harness, Holland, Dean, Ilunga, Devoy

Tranmere Rovers: McGee, Leake, Davies, Turnbull, Morris, Hendry, Norris, Hawkes, Saunders (Taylor 60), Lewis (Dennis 46), McAlear (O'Connor 46)

Subs not used: Murphy, Walker, Jennings, Yarney