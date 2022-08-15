Eisa is back running but Dons still hunting for a striker

The hunt for a striker continues at MK Dons but the club were handed a boost on Monday with Mo Eisa back running for the first time since April.

The 28-year-old was stretchered off against Sheffield Wednesday last season with a ruptures Achille’s tendon and spent much of the summer in a protective boot.

Though his return is a way off yet, it’s a positive sign for the striker, who netted 12 goals for the side last season.

Not expected back until October/November time, Liam Manning admitted the search is ongoing to find more firepower. With a few weeks of the transfer window remaining, he said Sporting Director Liam Sweeting is still working on bringing in another striker, but said there is a general shortage of out-and-out strikers, forcing the prices up.

“We’re still working hard on it,” he said. “Most managers in the Championship and League One will tell you it’s such a difficult area to recruit. There aren’t a huge amount of strikers out there.

“We’ve got time so we don’t need to take just anyone. We know we need somebody up there, but it’s about finding the right one.”

On Eisa’s return, Manning added: “It's Mo's first day back out on grass today, and it was just a jog. It's a difficult injury to overcome so he needs time, and he's quite a way off.

“Mo is a terrific character, and he has stayed fairly upbeat for the durations he's been out. He's been working hard in the gym and has added some muscle mass with some more to come, so he looks bigger. And being out on the grass makes it feel a lot closer.

“These first steps are the next mountain, as our physio said today. He has to temper expectation, be patient and make sure he comes back and ticks off everything he needs to.”

Read More The talking points after MK Dons’ defeat to Ipswich Town