Eisa scores in his international debut as Sudan draw with Togo
The MK Dons man netted from the spot in his international debut
Striker Mo Eisa capped a fine international debut for Sudan on Thursday with a goal in the 1-1 draw with Togo.
Played at the Martyrs of February in Libya - the country's first all-seater stadium - Eisa led the line for Sudan in the CAF Group B World Cup qualifier.
And he made an almost immediate impact, scoring from the penalty spot after 17 minutes to give his nation the lead.
In a finely poised match, both sides had sights of goal but nothing to really write home about until Cercle Brugge man Ahoueke Steeve Kévin Denkey headed home from a corner two minutes before the break to level things up for Togo.
It would be an Eisa family affair for Sudan, with Mo replaced at half-time by brother Abo, who plays for Grimsby Town, but with little to tell between the sides, it finished all square.
The MK Dons man could earn a second cap for Sudan on Sunday when they take on DR Congo at Stade des Martyrs (kick-off 4pm).
Fellow Dons team-mate Tommy Smith could earn his 51st cap for New Zealand on Friday when they take on Greece, with Gus Poyet having former MK defender George Baldock, now at Sheffield United, amongst his Greek squad.