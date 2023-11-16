Eisa scores in his international debut as Sudan draw with Togo

The MK Dons man netted from the spot in his international debut

Striker Mo Eisa capped a fine international debut for Sudan on Thursday with a goal in the 1-1 draw with Togo.

Played at the Martyrs of February in Libya - the country's first all-seater stadium - Eisa led the line for Sudan in the CAF Group B World Cup qualifier.

And he made an almost immediate impact, scoring from the penalty spot after 17 minutes to give his nation the lead.

In a finely poised match, both sides had sights of goal but nothing to really write home about until Cercle Brugge man Ahoueke Steeve Kévin Denkey headed home from a corner two minutes before the break to level things up for Togo.

It would be an Eisa family affair for Sudan, with Mo replaced at half-time by brother Abo, who plays for Grimsby Town, but with little to tell between the sides, it finished all square.

The MK Dons man could earn a second cap for Sudan on Sunday when they take on DR Congo at Stade des Martyrs (kick-off 4pm).

