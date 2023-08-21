Eisa sets a new MK Dons record with fourth league goal against Colchester

Mo Eisa’s fourth goal of the season on Saturday set a new MK Dons club record in the process.

Having netted in each of the games against Wrexham, Tranmere Rovers and Crawley Town, Eisa’s eighth minute header against Colchester United to open the scoring made him the first Dons player to score four in a row at the start of the season.

The 29-year-old now has 30 goals to his name in MK Dons colours, putting him 10th in the all-time leading scorers list at the club, three shy of Ben Reeves and Chuks Aneke ahead.

He could have got two more on Saturday too but for some brilliant defending from Colchester defender Nico Lawrence. He blocked Eisa’s effort off the line barely minutes after the U’s had take a 2-1 lead, before bravely throwing himself in front of an effort just before half-time, deflecting Eisa’s strike over the top.

Speaking after the game, head coach Graham Alexander praised his in form striker, saying: “Long may it continue.

“The defender got a touch on the one what went over the bar from Mo but I think that's only his second ever header after last week!