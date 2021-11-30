Eisa’s Morecambe goal is a regular sight on Dons’ training ground
The striker’s fifth goal of the season was a typical Mo Eisa goal
Mo Eisa celebrates a typical Mo Eisa goal against Morecambe
Scoring goals like the one he did at Morecambe are Mo Eisa’s bread and butter, according to the striker.
Played in behind by Matt O’Riley, Eisa beat the Morecambe defence, before cutting back onto his right foot to find the back of the net for his fifth goal of the campaign.
Sticking defender Ryan Delaney on his backside as he cut inside, Eisa said there was only one thing on his mind because it is a regular move he pulls in training.
“I just knew as soon as I cut inside I saw the defender go, I don't know what happened, but it was the first thing in my mind,” he said. “I do it all the time in training. As soon as I had the ball in that position I knew it was going in the back of the net.
“That's my game, getting in behind, getting the ball in the box and trying to score as many as I can. I'm trying to help the team - sometimes when we were up against it, I had to hold up the ball and I think I did that well, but my main strength is to get the ball in the box.”