Eisa’s Morecambe goal is a regular sight on Dons’ training ground

Mo Eisa celebrates a typical Mo Eisa goal against Morecambe

Scoring goals like the one he did at Morecambe are Mo Eisa’s bread and butter, according to the striker.

Played in behind by Matt O’Riley, Eisa beat the Morecambe defence, before cutting back onto his right foot to find the back of the net for his fifth goal of the campaign.

Sticking defender Ryan Delaney on his backside as he cut inside, Eisa said there was only one thing on his mind because it is a regular move he pulls in training.

“I just knew as soon as I cut inside I saw the defender go, I don't know what happened, but it was the first thing in my mind,” he said. “I do it all the time in training. As soon as I had the ball in that position I knew it was going in the back of the net.