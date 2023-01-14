Elements to be pleased with after shot-shy Dons draw blank against Lincoln

Mark Jackson was satisfied with elements of his MK Dons side’s performance during the 0-0 draw with Lincoln City, but felt they needed more in the attacking third.

The signing of Jonathan Leko on Friday came too late for Dons to get him on the pitch to face the Imps at Stadium MK, but he watched on as chances came at a premium. Dons registered just three efforts on goal all game - the same number posted by the visitors too - despite ending the game with the likes of Mo Eisa, Matt Dennis and Will Grigg on the field by the end.

Jackson said: “We had three strikers on at the end, but it was important to do that because it might have just got us that moment of brilliance. We kept pushing.

“Strikers thrive on confidence, and we want to put them into positions in training where they can repeat those moments, doing it over and over. So when moments come in games, they can be confident enough to get a shot off. We want them to be confident.

“Getting the signing of Jonathan Leko over the line shows we're looking to address that.”

Happy with elements of the game

Despite his side’s lack of goal-scoring opportunities, Jackson said he was pleased with how his side approached the game with Lincoln.

Limiting the Imps to scant few chances too, Jackson felt the visitors set up to prevent his side from playing their ideal game, but he was pleased with his side’s attitude until the final whistle.

“I was happy with elements of the performance,” said Jackson. “Obviously at home we want to win, to try and take the game to the opposition.

“We pushed right to the end, but I think Lincoln came to frustrate us a bit, that's how they set up. But we kept knocking on the door. We have to be pleased to some extent with the point, but we have to push for three in games now.

