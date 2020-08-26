Eleven years on since MK Dons' historic win over Manchester United

Published 26th Aug 2020, 10:28 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2025, 11:16 BST

On a remarkable night at Stadium MK, 30,000 people watched MK Dons thrash Manchester United 4-0.

Goals from Will Grigg and Benik Afobe sent Louis Van Gaal's side home empty-handed, crashing out of the League Cup while Dons would go on to have their best season to date, securing promotion to the Championship. Take a look through some of the best pictures from the night.

MK Dons vs Manchester United

1. Young fans watching MK Dons vs Manchester United

MK Dons vs Manchester United

Ben Reeves sets up the opener

2. MK Dons vs Manchester United

Ben Reeves sets up the opener

Will Grigg celebrates scoring the first goal of the night

3. MK Dons vs Manchester United

Will Grigg celebrates scoring the first goal of the night

Dons celebrate Grigg's opener

4. MK Dons vs Manchester United

Dons celebrate Grigg's opener

