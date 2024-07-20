Emphasis will be on possession when MK Dons take on Hannover's U23s

Mike Williamson | Jane Russell

Mike Williamson’s side will play their second pre-season game of the summer later today (Saturday)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MK Dons will look to put some of their new tactics into play when they take on a young Hannover 96 side later today (Saturday).

Mike Williamson’s side, currently in Germany for a training camp, will face Die Roten’s U23s side as part of their preparation for the new season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both the head coach and his assistant Ian Watson have stated Dons will look much different next season to last as they look to better implement their ideas, and after a few weeks of training now under their belts, Williamson wants his side to use today’s game as a way of showcasing what they have taken in so far.

“Our emphasis has been in-possession so far, and we've got a lot of detail to get into the lads,” he said. “Around 70 per cent of our work has been in-possession so that will be the focus of the game (against Hannover 96).

“We're learning and showing the structure, the rotations and making sure we dominate the ball. But also, we have to see players' tendencies out of possession as well. It takes more than one session to get it all integrated. The emphasis will be on us dominating the ball, winning the ball and working on the out of possession stuff.

“We're working on detail and the social aspect as well - coming together to build the chemistry. More than anything, that will be the main ingredient to get us through the tough times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During a season, everyone knows you won't get it all your own way, so you need that personality, that togetherness. It's nice seeing the boys come out of their shells a bit, integrating and showing different colours and angles of their own personalities.”