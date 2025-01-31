Ending Dons' Doncaster hoodoo can restart faltering season

MK Dons were soundly beaten 3-0 by Doncaster Rovers last season | Jane Russell

MK Dons head coach Scott Lindsey spoke ahead of Saturday’s trip to Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster has long been an unhappy hunting ground for MK Dons, but Scott Lindsey is not going into Saturday’s clash looking for anything other than a win.

Grant McCann’s side moved into second spot on Wednesday with a 3-1 win over Barrow at Holker Street - their third in row in League Two.

Dons lifted themselves into 11th spot on Tuesday meanwhile with their first win since New Year’s Day when they scraped past Harrogate Town at Stadium MK.

South Yorkshire though has notoriously been a fruitless place for Dons sides down the years. Since 2004, nine times Dons have taken on Rovers away from home, and they have never one, picking up just four draws in that time.

One for ending runs though, Lindsey hopes his side can finally end the club’s poor run in Doncaster when they take Rovers on on Saturday.

“We're going there to try and win the game,” he said. “We're not going there to sit in a low block or anything like that. We know we have 19 games left, and we've got a target of how many we want to win. The quicker we chalk them off, the easier it will become at the end.”

The Dons head coach also cited the extra day his side have had to recover for Saturday’s game.

He continued: “We've had an extra day of rest, and they've had the long journey to Barrow, played on a heavy pitch and I'm sure they'll have some sore legs.

“They're second in the league for a reason, a really good side. Grant has been there a little while now, and he's got a really settled team there. They're got some really attacking threats, some good players in the middle of the pitch, full-backs to step and join in.

“We've got to go to battle with a good side.”