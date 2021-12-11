Hiram Boateng was a late inclusion in the side after Scott Twine was forced out of the game with Oxford. Boateng scored Dons’ only goal of the game.

The absence of Mo Eisa and Player of the Month Scott Twine were not reasons for MK Dons’ disappointing defeat to Oxford United on Saturday, says Liam Manning.

Twine was named League One’s prize winner on Friday morning but alongside Eisa missed the game at Stadium MK having to follow covid protocols - both decisions coming late in Dons’ preparation for the game. Peter Kioso also remained sidelined following the protocols.

After a strong showing in the first 45 minutes though, leading through Hiram Boateng’s fifth of the season, Dons slumped in the second period, conceding to Matty Taylor’s header before a defensive horror-show allowed Mark Sykes to tap into an unguarded net with 11 minutes remaining to win it for the visitors.

Speaking afterwards, Manning refused to blame the late changes for their defeat.

“It shows the depths we have to play against Oxford and dominate large periods of the first half. It's not ideal missing so many,” he admitted.

“I have to give credit to the group for how they responded to the last minute changes and it speaks volumes to our culture that the guys can play they way they did in the first half. We played some terrific stuff and had a lot of control of the game and we were pleased going in at half time.”

The defeat to Karl Robinson’s side leaves Dons now down in ninth spot in League One, dropping two spots having picked up just a point from a possible six this week.

Manning admitted he was disappointed with the return after games against Oxford and Plymouth.