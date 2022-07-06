Enjoyable return to action for Kemp in Dons’ first pre-season outing

Goal-scorer Dan Kemp said he was happy with his 45-minute spell against AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old’s fine finish made it 2-0 to Liam Manning’s side just before the break at Hayden Road in a game they went on to win at a canter.

Though ultimately meaningless, the result was a good showing from Dons, who also saw Josh McEachran, Nathan Holland and Ethan Robson find the back of the net.

“It was really enjoyable to be out there tonight, our first minutes of the season, a good win,” said Kemp. “It was great to be back.

“The main thing to take from the game was minutes in the legs. We're playing with new players, so being out there on the pitch with them is important but the main thing is match fitness. It looks like we've come through it without any injuries as well.

“It's always nice to get a goal but the main thing was the performance. Hopefully now we can go on and build on that.”

With the first game of the season against Cambridge United on July 30 rapidly approaching, Kemp said the players are eager to get more pre-season games under their belt and are already chomping at the bit to get the season underway in a few weeks.

He added: “It feels like the season is coming around even faster, we're looking forward to a few more games but as players we just want the season to start.

