Evatt felt Bolton’s winning margin over MK Dons should have been bigger

Upon winning their first game in Milton Keynes at the fifth attempt, Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt said he was disappointed their margin of victory over MK Dons was not bigger.

Comfortably claiming three points thanks to Dion Charles’ first-half penalty and Gethin Jones’ second-half header from a free-kick, the Trotters also hit the post throug Jack Iredale, while Charles forced Jamie Cumming into a good stop at his near post to keep the score civil.

“If I’m being ultra-critical then in the second half we should have scored more. But as away performances go that’s pretty solid,” said the Wanderers’ boss.

“Any time you come to MK Dons and win to nil is a good performance.

“I’m pleased we got that monkey off our back because winning away from is important, especially if you’re going to be where we want to be this season.

“From minute one we showed good energy and good intensity. There wasn’t any rustiness from that 10-day break and we grabbed control of the game early on.

“The worries for me obviously were that we’ve conceded moments and goals against the run of play and also not taken our chances, so the penalty gave us a little more confidence and belief.

“I was pleased to score from a set play - a brilliant ball in and a great header by Gethin – and I’m really pleased with the clean sheet.

Read More Defender Jules gives honest reflection on Dons’ defeat to Bolton