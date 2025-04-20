Even the decor will change as Warne seeks vast MK Dons improvements

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MK Dons’ new head coach is eager to make changes

Paul Warne is eager to start making improvements behind-the-scenes at Stadium MK.

In and around the dressing rooms and tunnel area at MK1 is something of a hall of fame to previous MK Dons eras. With team pictures adorning the stairs down to the changing rooms, the walk to the pitch also features two huge montages of celebrating players down the years.

With plenty on his plate to clear up under his watch, Warne is even looking at the decor and lifting Stadium MK again.

“I want it to change how it looks inside too, I want it to be more about the current players, to empower them,” said the new head coach. “And I want teams to be scared to come and play here. We’ll get them sharper and fitter. I’m looking forward to the upcoming games but we have to make sure we get enough points.

“It hasn’t felt like a depressing club, it has felt like there has been energy around the place. I hope the fans left can see what we want. We will recruit in the summer for people to enhance the way we play.”

Before the next game at Stadium MK though, Dons must take on Crewe Alexandra at Gresty Road on Easter Monday. Usually a popular destination for travelling fans from Milton Keynes Central, Warne said he is eager to see more of his new side, and on the road for the first time.

He said: “There will be a lot of emphasis on what we do. If we’re at our best, I like to think teams will struggle. They’ve accrued more points than us, so we have to respect that, and we’ll be away from home so it’s a different feel. Hopefully, we’ll get a decent away following and we can put on a performance.

“We’ll watch their games, we’ll count our bodies who are very tired and tell them there’s no excuses and go again. People will expect a performance again on Monday and hopefully we’ve not taken too much out of them.”