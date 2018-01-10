Ever-improving McGrandles is surprising himself

His manager feels he could already be in the running for Player of the Year, but Dons midfielder Conor McGrandles is surprised by his current run of form.

The 22-year-old made a slow start to his career, since signing from Norwich in the summer. After being limited to cup competitions, has started each of Dons’ last 12 games, deputising for injured Ouss Cisse and skipper Alex Gilbey.

Conor McGrandles

Now the duo have returned, but McGrandles has been a mainstay in the midfield engine room.

“I have, kind of (surprised himself),” he said. “I knew the quality in the team and I knew it would be really hard to get myself in.

“But I also knew once I got my chance, I had to take it. I’m really happy the gaffer has stuck by me during this run I’ve had.

“He’s been happy to let me prove myself.

“After the games, he tells me to keep going, and to take every game as it comes. I think I’m doing that, and hopefully I’ve done enough to start the next game as well.”

Unassuming as a footballer, McGrandles, who overcame a double leg break during his time at Carrow Road before making the switch to Stadium MK, said he feels he is improving with every game, but admitted to mistakes in his performances in recent weeks.

He said: “The last few weeks I’ve improved again. I’ve had a few blips in my performance, but in the last few week I’ve been happy with myself.

“I feel I’m getting better and better, and there’s still a lot more to come.

“Neil (MacFarlane), the gaffer and Stevie (Crawford) are working with me and John Hill is working hard with me in the gym to get my to my maximum potential and I think I’m getting there.”