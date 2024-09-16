Gamers will be able to get their hands on the game later this weekGamers will be able to get their hands on the game later this week
Gamers will be able to get their hands on the game later this week | AFP via Getty Images

Every MK Dons player's ratings in the new FC25 game

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 16th Sep 2024, 11:10 GMT
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 11:14 GMT

Gaming fans will have Friday marked in their calendars as the day the new EA Sports title FC25 hits the shelves.

The ever-popular football game sees thousands of players recreated to play with as gamers all over the world take control.

With the new game set to be released this week, the ratings of each of MK Dons’ players have been unveiled. Summer signings Liam Kelly and Sam Sherring top the list for Mike Williamson’s side in terms of their overall rating in the game, while skipper Alex Gilbey also features highly.

Youngsters Ronnie Sandford, Phoenix Scholtz, Joel Anker and Callum Tripp all also feature in the ratings, which can all be found below.

Position - CM

1. Liam Kelly - 66

Position - CM | Jane Russell

Position: CAM

2. Alex Gilbey - 65

Position: CAM | Jane Russell

Position - CB

3. Sam Sherring - 65

Position - CB | Jane Russell

Position - ST

4. Callum Hendry - 64

Position - ST | Jane Russell

