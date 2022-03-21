Everyone needs to chip in with goals says O’Hora after Cambridge winner

MK Dons celebrate Warren O’Hora’s goal against Cambridge United

Warren O’Hora might not be the most likely of sources for goals this season, but his two this term have proven to be vital winners for MK Dons.

Having struck home in the 2-1 win against Lincoln City in February, and his goal on Saturday against Cambridge proved to be the difference between the sides as Dons moved within four points of top spot at the Abbey Stadium.

The goal itself came from an unusual source - a Daniel Harvie long-throw which bobbled in the penalty area before O’Hora slotted into the net.

Speaking after the game, Liam Manning said the long-throw was not something the players had worked on, with O’Hora adding: “Danny came out of nowhere, telling us he had a long-throw and we were shocked! We looked at it in training (on Friday) and he actually had some distance on it and said we'd use it if we needed it.

“When the ball went out, we told the bench we were going for it and wanted to give Cambridge a taste of their own medicine and it landed with me and I slotted it home.”

Dons have scored 16 goals courtesy of defenders this season, with Harry Darling the club’s third highest scorer this season with eight to his name.

With the club fighting for an automatic promotion spot in the closing stages of the campaign, O’Hora highlighted the importance of finding goals from all sources, and even called out captain Dean Lewington for his lack of goals this season.