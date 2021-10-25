Everyone will be out to impress when Dons and Aston Villa U21s meet

Keeper Franco Ravizzoli is set to start in tomorrow night’s Papa John’s Trophy game with Aston Villa U21s

The lure of a Wembley final is one thing, but Franco Ravizzoli says a win over Aston Villa U21s on Tuesday night will help MK Dons’ mood after a third loss in four games on Saturday.

The Argentinean goalkeeper is likely to start the final Papa John’s Trophy game against the young Villains at Stadium MK as Liam Manning makes a host of changes to his side for the final group C match. Both sides have already qualified, and the winner will claim top spot in the group.

Although it is set to be a second-string team from the usual League One starting XI, Ravizzoli says building a winning mentality again is irrespective of the competition an they will go into the game tomorrow night looking to get back to winning ways.

“It's a game - it doesn't matter whether it's the league or the Papa John's Trophy or the FA Cup,” he said. “We're football players and we want to play.

“It's a chance to impress the manager, and to create a wining mentality we're looking for. If we want to achieve something this season, we have to create that, and we need to do that in every game, even in the Papa John's Trophy. It's a great chance to get back to winning ways.”

Like Dons, Villa beat both Wycombe Wanderers and Burton Albion en route to the second round of the competition of the Trophy and will be eager to top the group. Like Dons too, Ravizzoli says the young Villa players will be looking to make an impression on Villa manager Dean Smith and prove they are worthy of a spot in the firs team.

Ravizzoli said: “Villa will come here playing good football, full of energy and they will also be looking to prove they can play in the first team, whether they can go out on loan. They area really good team, we've seen them in the meetings so we know it will be a hard game.

“I'm really looking forward to tomrrow night. It's a great opportunity for the players who haven't been playing many games to step in and to prove what we can do, and try an enjoy it. Everyone playing is really excited for tomorrow.