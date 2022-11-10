Everything Dons fans need to know about the Carabao Cup fourth round draw

MK Dons fans will need to be on the lookout for ball 11 in tonight’s Carabao Cup draw.

Liam Manning’s side remain in all three cups this season, and progressed into the fourth round draw of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, beating League One counterparts Morecambe 2-0 at Stadium MK.

The fourth round is the furthest Dons have been in the competition since 2014/15, when they infamously beat Manchester United in the second round.

And it will be after United’s third round game with Aston Villa tonight at Old Trafford that the draw will be made, live on Sky Sports.

Fourth round games will be played after the World Cup, the week commencing December 19.