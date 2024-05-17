Ex-Dons defender named in A-League's Team of the Season

Scott Wootton

The defender had a great season with Wellington Phoenix

Former MK Dons defender Scott Wootton has been named in the A-League Team of the Season.

The 32-year-old spent two years at Stadium MK between 2016 and 2018, but saw his first cut short through injury, limiting him to just 46 outings.

After spells at Plymouth, Wigan and Morecambe, the ex-Manchester United and Leeds man departed for New Zealand when he signed for Wellington Phoenix in January 2022. A fixture at centre-back for Phoenix, Wootton helped the team sit atop the A-League for the majority of the season, though they were eventually overhauled by Central Coast Mariners, led by former Dons boss Mark Jackson.