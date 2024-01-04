Ex-Dons defender Wootton tops the league Down Under
The Australian A-League is proving to be a decent hunting ground this season for former MK Dons stars
A trio of ex-MK Dons are enjoying a decent time of it in the Australian A-League this season.
Scott Wootton, Jay O'Shea and former boss Mark Jackson are all plying their trade Down Under, appearing in the top flight.
Defender Wootton made 46 appearances across two seasons at Stadium MK between 2016 and 2018 before spells at Plymouth, Wigan and Morecambe, eventually ending up in New Zealand with Wellington Phoenix. And this season, Wootton has helped the Phoenix to sit top of the A-League, sitting ahead of Melbourne Victory who have a game in hand.
Jay O'Shea played 52 times for Dons between July 2011 and November 2012, and now plays regularly for Brisbane Roar. The Irishman has four goals to his name in ten league games this term, but the Roar have been inconsistent, with four wins and four defeats to sit eighth of 12 teams.
Mark Jackson's time as head coach was a short one at Stadium MK, taking over in December 2022 before getting sacked following relegation to League Two last summer. The ex-Leeds United man though has since taken over at reigning champions Central Coast Mariners. After a poor start to the campaign, losing their opening four matches, Jackson's side are now six unbeaten and have climbed to sixth in the standings.
He has also led the side to the semi-finals of the AFC Cup, which included a 9-1 win over Stallion Laguna - a club record.