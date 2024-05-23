Ex-Dons keeper Kelly confirms move to fellow League Two side

Michael Kelly

The goalkeeper will play for one of MK Dons’ League Two rivals next season

Michael Kelly’s future has been quickly confirmed less than a week after his departure from MK Dons was announced.

The popular 27-year-old made 20 appearances at Stadium MK, having signed in September as a free agent on short-term injury cover. After Craig MacGillivray’s departure on loan to Stevenage and injury to Aston Villa loanee Filip Marschall, Kelly became Dons’ number one for the majority of the second-half of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But with his contract up at the end of the season, the Irishman has signed a new two-year deal to secure his future, and he will play League Two football with Accrington Stanley.

“I'm delighted to get it done,” Kelly said after signing for John Doolan’s side. “I was part of the Dons squad up here last year, so I could see how good the fans are and how good the club is.

“John Doolan and Ged Brannan are putting together what looks like a good squad, and I think hopefully we can be up the right end of the table.