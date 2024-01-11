News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING

Ex-Dons keeper makes League One move to reunite with former coach

The former MK Dons goalkeeper is on the move

By Toby Lock
Published 11th Jan 2024, 16:32 GMT
Jamie CummingJamie Cumming
Jamie Cumming

Jamie Cumming has completed his move from Chelsea to Oxford United on loan.

The MK Dons Player of the Year spent 18 months at Stadium MK, making 77 appearances for the club.

After returning to Chelsea in the summer, the 24-year-old has spent the first-half of the season at Stamford Bridge, but has returned to League One again this time with Oxford United, where he will reunite with former Dons goalkeeper coach Lewis Price.

Speaking about his move, Cumming said: "I knew there was a possibility of coming here after they had played the two cup games. They’ve got a really strong team who are up there challenging in the play-off places, and the facilities at the training ground are great. After speaking with the gaffer, it was an easy decision to make the move.”

Related topics:Oxford UnitedChelseaStadium MKLeague OneStamford Bridge