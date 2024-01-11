Ex-Dons keeper makes League One move to reunite with former coach

The former MK Dons goalkeeper is on the move

Jamie Cumming

Jamie Cumming has completed his move from Chelsea to Oxford United on loan.

The MK Dons Player of the Year spent 18 months at Stadium MK, making 77 appearances for the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After returning to Chelsea in the summer, the 24-year-old has spent the first-half of the season at Stamford Bridge, but has returned to League One again this time with Oxford United, where he will reunite with former Dons goalkeeper coach Lewis Price.