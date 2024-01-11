Ex-Dons keeper makes League One move to reunite with former coach
The former MK Dons goalkeeper is on the move
Jamie Cumming has completed his move from Chelsea to Oxford United on loan.
The MK Dons Player of the Year spent 18 months at Stadium MK, making 77 appearances for the club.
Advertisement
Advertisement
After returning to Chelsea in the summer, the 24-year-old has spent the first-half of the season at Stamford Bridge, but has returned to League One again this time with Oxford United, where he will reunite with former Dons goalkeeper coach Lewis Price.
Speaking about his move, Cumming said: "I knew there was a possibility of coming here after they had played the two cup games. They’ve got a really strong team who are up there challenging in the play-off places, and the facilities at the training ground are great. After speaking with the gaffer, it was an easy decision to make the move.”