Ex-Dons keeper Marschall signs season-long loan deal with Crewe

The goalkeeper had a troubled time at MK Dons last season

Goalkeeper Filip Marschall has joined League Two side Crewe Alexandra after a torrid time at MK Dons last season.

The Aston Villa youngster made seven appearances for Mike Williamson’s side last season, but struggled for form and consistency during his spell.

Having impressed the Dons boss in two loan spells at Gateshead, Marschall reunited with his former boss for a third time in January when he signed at Stadium MK. But as Dons looked to play a more expansive game from the back, mistakes from the defence and the keeper led to conceding 14 goals in his time on the pitch.

Fans quickly turned against Marschall at Stadium MK, with his final game coming in the humiliating 5-1 thumping at the hands of Crawley in the home leg of the play-offs.

The 21-year-old though, in signing for Crewe for the season, believes having the opportunity to join a club in the summer, rather than in January, will help him adapt and settle into life a lot easier.

He said: “I’ve had loans before but all of them have come in January. It’s a different challenge going in somewhere midway through the season, so I was keen to get something done before the start so I can get a full season under my belt, settle with the team and kick on from there.

“Crewe’s playing philosophy suits me well, it excites me playing the style of football here and that’s what drew me here.

“I hope the fans can expect a player who wants to win, who is passionate and paly the football they want to see. I want to be dominant, make saves and be reliable as a goalkeeper should be. I like to have the ball at my feet, and hopefully I can fit right in.”