Ex-Dons loanee Bate makes Stockport move following Leeds exit

Lewis Bate | Jane Russell

The former MK Dons loanee signed for the League Two champions

Lewis Bate has completed a move to Stockport County after leaving Leeds United.

The 21-year-old spent the second-half of last season on loan at MK Dons, making 22 appearances in the centre of midfield as he swiftly became a first-team regular in Mike Williamson’s side.

Dons in fact beat the Hatters to Bate’s services in January, manager Dave Challinor admitted, but following their promotion to League One as League Two champions last season, were able to lure the midfielder after his Elland Road exit.

“Lewis is a player that we attempted to sign in January but it wasn’t to be.,” Challinor said. “From that point, we’ve kept an eye on his situation and when we knew he was being released by Leeds, we immediately renewed our interest. We’ve had to be really patient as there was interest in Lewis from higher up, but thankfully our patience has been rewarded.

“For some time now, we’ve felt that our biggest evolution as a team would come from a ball playing midfielder that will not only receive the ball in tight areas but manipulate space and play forward, as well as driving forward when the opportunity presents.