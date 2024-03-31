Ex-Dons man on course for invincible season in Scottish League One

Aidan Nesbitt

Ex-MK Dons man Aidan Nesbitt bagged a brace as Falkirk secured promotion in style with a stunning 7-1 away win over Montrose on Saturday, moving within five games of an undefeated season.

Nesbitt, 27, spent 18 months at MK Dons after signing from Celtic in the summer of 2017, brought in as part of Robbie Neilson's Scottish revolution. But making just 27 appearances for the club during that time, scoring four goals, he departed back north of the border in January 2019 where he rejoined Neilson at Dundee United.

A spell at Greenock Morton followed before he joined Falkirk in the summer of 2021 where he has remained since. A regular in John McGlynn's side, Nesbitt has been a key man in helping the Bairns to a crushing campaign this term, wrapping up Scottish League One with five games to go.

And they did it in some style too, with a brutal thrashing of fifth place Montrose at Links Park. Nesbitt scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season in the win as they secured the league title. Next on the agenda for Falkirk is to see out the season undefeated, having won 25 of their 31 games so far, drawing only six.

Burns finds the net again for Shamrock

Meanwhile in Ireland, Darragh Burns netted his second goal of the season for Shamrock Rovers in their 3-1 win over Bohemians on Friday night.

The MK Dons loanee struck a brilliant left-footed effort into the bottom corner to make it 2-0 early in the second-half as the two Irish giants clashed at Tallaght Stadium.