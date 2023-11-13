Ex-Dons manager Robinson linked with Championship Rotherham

The former MK Dons manager is linked with another vacant job

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Karl Robinson has been linked with another management job, this time at Championship side Rotherham.

Matty Taylor was sacked with the Millers sitting 22nd in the second tier, having picking up seven points from a possible 33.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Neil Warnock is the early favourite to return to the New York Stadium, having managed Rotherham in 2016, saving them from the drop back to League One at MK Dons' expense.

Robinson, who has been linked with moves to Bradford City and Bristol Rovers this season, has been out of work since the end of last season when he was assistant manager to Sam Allardyce at Leeds United when they were relegated from the Premier League.