Ex-Dons manager Robinson linked with Championship Rotherham
The former MK Dons manager is linked with another vacant job
and live on Freeview channel 276
Karl Robinson has been linked with another management job, this time at Championship side Rotherham.
Matty Taylor was sacked with the Millers sitting 22nd in the second tier, having picking up seven points from a possible 33.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Neil Warnock is the early favourite to return to the New York Stadium, having managed Rotherham in 2016, saving them from the drop back to League One at MK Dons' expense.
Robinson, who has been linked with moves to Bradford City and Bristol Rovers this season, has been out of work since the end of last season when he was assistant manager to Sam Allardyce at Leeds United when they were relegated from the Premier League.
The former MK Dons boss is, according to bookmakers OLBG, second favourite at 8/1 behind Warnock (5/1)