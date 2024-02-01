Ex-Dons midfielder Leven in temporary charge of Aberdeen

Peter Leven

Peter Leven has been put in temporary charge of Aberdeen following the sacking of Barry Robson.

The former MK Dons midfielder spent three years at Stadium MK from 2008 to 2011, making 130 appearances, scoring 22 goals from the centre of the park before departing for Oxford United. But the Scot had to hang up his boots aged just 29 after persistent knee injuries, sparking his coaching career beginning with Middlesbrough in 2014.

After a spell with Kilmarnock, Leven moved abroad with Belarusian side Dynamo Brest where he swiftly moved up the ranks on the continent, becoming a high-ranking member of Marcel Licka's staff. During his time in Belarus, Leven helped Dynamo to the Belarusian Premier League title, two super cups, lost just once in 36 games and qualified for the Champions League. He would also work under football legend Diego Maradona, who became honorary president of Dynamo Brest for a short period.