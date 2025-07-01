Ex-Dons on the move after summer releases

The duo are on the move

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two former MK Dons have found new homes, with one set to cross paths with his old club next season.

Josh McEachran left Oxford United in the summer after two years at the Kassam Stadium. The former Chelsea midfielder spent two and a half seasons at Stadium MK, making 100 appearances for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, he was confirmed as a Bristol Rovers player, signing a deal with the Pirates on their return to League Two.

“I am delighted to be here”, he said. “Having met the gaffer it became clear that this was a project I was really excited about and something that I wanted to be a part of.

“I am really excited to be here. I will give 110 per cent every game. Coming here in previous years, The Mem has always been a really tough place to visit. I’m looking forward to playing here and giving my all for these fans.”

Dons will face Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday October 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Dons cult hero Franco Ravizzoli, who left Wycombe Wanderers earlier this summer, has penned a deal with League One side Blackpool.

The 27-year-old Argentinian agreed a two-year contract with Steve Bruce’s side, with an optional third year.

"I'm really happy to be here and be a part of this big club,” he said. “It's an amazing feeling. To get this done and over the line so soon into pre-season is really important to me and I can't wait to meet the players, staff and supporters.”

Former Manchester United defender Bruce said: “Franco has had an impressive couple of seasons at this level, and we're looking forward to watching him progress further in his career here at Blackpool.”