Ex-Dons striker Aneke joins rival League Two side

The frontman has found a new home in League Two

Striker Chuks Aneke could cross paths with his former club MK Dons later this month after he signed a contract to join Shrewsbury Town.

The 32-year-old reunites with boss Michael Appleton, with the pair having worked together during their time at Charlton Athletic.

Aneke made a big impression during his three seasons at Stadium MK, netting 33 goals in 94 appearances, with 17 of them coming in the promotion winning campaign in 2018/19.

Spells at Charlton either side of a year at Birmingham City have followed since, before leaving The Valley in the summer, finding a new home in Shropshire.

“It feels really good and I’m excited to get going,” Aneke said in his first interview with his new club. “I know the gaffer from Charlton, he got in contact and I agreed to come here and get stuck in.

“I like to score goals, get assists, I like to be creative and influence games, and I’m looking to do that here.”

Dons take on Shrewsbury at The Cloud Meadow on Saturday September 27.