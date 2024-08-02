Ex-Dons striker Dean opens his Gent account in European win
Max Dean needed just 17 minutes to find the back of his net for new club KAA Gent on Thursday night.
The 20-year-old striker left MK Dons last month for a reported seven-figure fee to the Belgian side after scoring 21 goals at Stadium MK in his 18 months at the club.
Dean was an unused substitute for Hein Vanhaezebrouck’s side in their Europa Conference League second qualifying round firs-leg against Vikingur Gota, which saw the De Buffalos run out comfortable 4-1 winners in the home leg.
Not a part of the squad for Gent’s first league fixture, Dean came off the bench in the second-leg on the hour mark, and not long into his debut, picked up the ball on the edge of the box and as he spun his defender to get into the area, was downed to win a penalty.
The Liverpudlian, who missed a penalty in the second-leg of the League Two play-offs against Crawley Town in his final appearance for Dons, made no mistakes for his new club be sending Vikingur keeper Bardur a Reynatrod the wrong way to make it 3-0 on the night, sending Gent comfortably through 7-1 on aggregate.
