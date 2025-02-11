Ex-Dons striker Dennis joins Carlisle United on short-term deal

The former MK Dons striker has found a new home

Ex-MK Dons striker Matt Dennis has agreed a short-term deal to join Carlisle United.

The 22-year-old was released on transfer deadline day after two-and-a-half years at Stadium MK, but has found pastures new for Mark Hughes’ Cumbrians.

Dennis made 46 appearances for Dons, scoring 11 goals during his time at the club. He spent the last few months on loan at National League side Rochdale where he made six appearances but failed to score.

He joins Carlisle sat bottom of the table, after they sacked former Dons boss Mike Williamson a couple of weeks ago, though he links up with former team-mate Stephen Wearne who made the move to Brunton Park last month.

Sporting Director, Rob Clarkson said: “We are pleased Matthew has joined us for the remainder of the season.

“He is a talented player who gives us an extra option at the top end of the pitch. He’s really hungry and determined to grab this opportunity with both hands.”