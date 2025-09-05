Ex-Dons striker nets from the half-way line against Manchester United

The former MK Dons front-man scored a screamer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Wickham rolled back the years with a brilliant half-way line strike for PFA’s team taking on a young Manchester United outfit.

The 32-year-old was a short-term player at MK Dons, making 15 appearances in 2022 as part of Liam Manning’s side when they came up just a point short of automatic promotion, and were beaten in the play-offs by Wycombe Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wickham scored just once for Dons, coming against his former club Sunderland in a 2-1 win at the Stadium of Light.

Picking up the loose ball in the centre of the park as part of the PFA’s free agent squad game, Wickham fired the ball over the Manchester United U21s keeper from just over the half-way line.

It is not the first time since Wickham has bagged from such long range either. After leaving Stadium MK, the former Crystal Palace striker joined Forest Green Rovers and made the highlights reels when, playing South Shields in the FA Cup, he also took aim from inside the centre circle to find the back of the net.

Also featuring in the PFA’s squad taking on United was ex-Dons midfielder Ryan Watson after leaving Salford City earlier this summer.